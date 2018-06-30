Accra Hearts of Oak line up All Black Stars friendly amid football ban

Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Swedeu on Monday to play All Blacks in a friendly game despite the ban on the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians will be playing their first friendly since the appointment of interim head coach Seth Hoffman. The Accra based club have been training despite the suspension of the Ghana Premier League after the revelations of the Anas Expose.

Seth Hoffmann, for the past two weeks and they will be putting to practice the drills they have studied and mastered when they play as guests to the second-tier side.

Meanwhile, following the crisis in Ghana football and the impasse between the Football Association and government, it is unclear whether both clubs will be flouting the ban on all domestic game.

All Blacks have also been affected by the hiatus in Ghana football but they will be hosting Hearts in front of their home crowd on Monday.

The game between the former Premier League campaigners and Accra Hearts of Oak will be played on Monday at 3pm with ticket prices yet to be announced.