Ace journalist Karl Tuffour apportions share of Asante Kotoko decline to owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Ace Journalist Karl Tuffour has blamed Asante Kotoko owner and Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the club's woes in the season.

The Porcupine Warriors are going through torrid time in the ongoing Ghana Premier League following their seven-match winless run.

The club sacked Croatian trainer Zdravko Lugarusic for failure to win matches in style and appointed former fans favourite Frimpong Manso as his successor but the problem does not look pleasant under his tutelage.

Kotoko's poor run continued on Monday, when they were mulled 3-1 by arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Kwese Sports' Football 360, Tuffour ascribed the team's underwhelming form to the Life Patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu II for failure to inject enough capital in the side as they seek to return to their glory days.

"I am sparing no one. From the owner, the Asantehene, the chief executives and the fans. The fans because they were the ones who got up screaming and ranting when 'opana' [Zdravko Lugarusic] was drawing and what has happened since then. They have become worst."

Tuffour questioned the Asantehene's financial commitment to the club, and advised the club's executives to relinquish their positions in the club.

"How much has the owner put in the club, it is his club so he should put his money in the club and make sure the club thrives. Then the executives who are now running the club on his behalf, if the man is not bringing in money quit. Don't come and complain to us the media and tell us you are not getting funding. Don't use your money for Kotoko. How come you tell me i am the CEO and expect me to use my money to finance it?"

