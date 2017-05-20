Ace journalist Nana Agyemang refutes claims he said ‘botched’ operation at KATH killed Chris Opoku

Ace sports journalist and former coach of Sekondi Eleven Wise Nana Agyemang has refuted claims that he blamed an unsuccessful operation at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for Christopher Opoku’s death.

Reports in the media had claimed that he outspoken journalist who was a close friend of the late Christopher Opoku had, in an interview with Ahotor FM, claimed his friend died because of a botched operation at one of Ghana’s top hospitals.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com, Nana Agyemang insists he only said "Miscalculations in the operations plunged his life (Opoku's) life into jeopardy.”

The former Eleven Wise and Okwawu United manager added that his comments have been twisted, insisting he never said the hospital is responsible for Opoku's death in the audio with Ahotor FM.

Explaining further, he noted that there wouldn’t have been the need for his friend to have been sent to the UK for further medical attention if the one carried in Ghana had been successful.

Opoku died suddenly in London last week after battling cancer for several years.

Nana Agyemang added further that by the time Opoku got to London, he had become so weak that he collapsed and went into coma at the airport and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The sports journalist said that Opoku suffered in the last 10 days of his life, undergoing four different operations to try and contain the complications from the botched KATH surgery, but he could not make it.

Agyemang stressed that Opoku's would have been saved if he had arrived in London earlier.

The late journalist is survived by a wife and three children.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

