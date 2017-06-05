Adam Kwarasey pulls out of Ghana’s game against Ethiopia-Report

Ghana and Brondby goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey has reported pulled out of the game against Ethiopia due to an injury.

The 29-year-old shot stopper joined the Danish club from Rosenborg in the winter transfer window but failed to lock down a regular spot in the side after making just appearances, hence the decision to back to Norway.

The latest development will leave head Coach Kwesi Appiah with not option than to work with the three available goalkeepers thus Richard Ofori, Joseph Addo and Felix Annan.

