Adjah Tetteh is my footballing role model-Moses Odjer

Former Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer has revealed that Adjah Tetteh was his role model in football when he was growing up.

Renowned for his power, vision and leadership skills, Tetteh is regarded as one of the finest midfield players during the early 2000’s when Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak conquered the local league and Africa.

And Odjer, who was an integral member of the Ghana’s U20 side that finished third in the 2013 World Cup in Turkey, says he looked up to the former enforcer during his formative years.

Speaking on Kwese Free Sports Home Run, the Salernitana midfielder said, "When I growing up I did not know any international player, but the only one I looked up to was Adjah Tetteh because of manner in which he commanded the midfield for Hearts of Oak."

"But now, I like to watch Segio Busquets a lot and also Thomas Partey, who is my good friend and a great footballer," Odjer deduced.

Adjah Tetteh, who exited Hearts of Oak after their 2004 CAF Confederations Cup triumph over sworn rivals Asante Kotoko- won a total haul of 12 trophies with the Phobians during his glittering career.

