Adomah still excluded from Ghana team despite coach Appiah's return

In-form Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah has failed to earn a call up into the Black Stars ahead of next month's triple-header.

Adomah, who featured prominently during coach Kwesi Appiah's first stint, where he racked up 15 caps has failed to make the cut despite his outstanding form for Aston Villa in the just ended English Championship season.

The 26-year-old has been left out of the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the two high-profile international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Appiah, who has been re-appointed on a two-year deal, has opted to give new boys Kingsley Sarfo, Isaac Sarfo Lumor Agbenyor and Thomas Agyepong chance to stake their claim in the team.

