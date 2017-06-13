Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar bemoans side's failure to beat Kotoko

Head coach of Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar has lamented on his side's failure to pick maximum points against Asante Kotoko in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Aduana dominated the Porcupine Warriors for the large part of the encounter but could not find the back of the net as the game ended in a goalless at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In the wake of the match, coach Abubakar expressed his disappointment at their failure to finish off their good work and says the stalemate feels like a loss during his post-match interview.

“We lost this game, because we don’t need to lose points at this particularly period. What accounted for our draw against Kotoko is complacency, we felt we could beat them very easily. And when a team is not strong as previously thought you might know the tactically aspect of the team especially when they are going away,” Abubakar said.

"So my general impression is that we didn’t do well, for not being able to break the defence of Kotoko which is very disappointing. This draw has given us a wake up call to work hard if we want to win the league,” he noted.

The Ogya Boys currently occupy second on the league log with 34 points trailing league leaders WAFA by two points after 18 matches.

