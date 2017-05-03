Aduana defender Emmanuel Akuoku envisages tough premier league title race

Aduana Stars defender Emmanuel Akuoku thinks the ongoing Ghana Premier League title race may go to the wire due to its competitiveness.

The hard tackling guardsman reckoned that the competition posed by the emergence of WAFA and last season's champions Wa All Stars could take the trophy to the last day of the campaign.

Akuoku also refused to rule premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak from the title race despite their slow start.

“It is a kind of league where one win can change your position for like 2-3 places up and such leagues cannot be predicted," he told Sports Crusader.

"At least the traditional pair of Hearts and Kotoko will still come chasing whiles Wa All Stars cannot be rule out just yet. It will be tough at the end of the season but hopefully I will get to win the trophy again."

Aduana trail WAFA by three points after match day 14 going into the final day of the first round.

