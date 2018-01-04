Aduana Stars announce 24-man squad for CAF Champions League

Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars have released their squad list for the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Head coach Yusif Basigi has named a characteristically strong squad players, which features returnee forward Yahaya Mohammed, but missing experienced duo Godfred Osaka and Stephen Adams. The two, who have been at the club for over a decade, are set for a new challenge.

Aduana will add two more players to the squad in the coming days. Teams can only utter to their squads at the group stages for free, but will be able to do so in the current window at a fee.

GOALKEEPERS: Joseph Addo, Tijani Ahmed, Gorden Yeboah.

DEFENDERS: Caleb Amankwah, Hafiz Adams, Justice Anane, Abdul Rashid, Paul Aidoo, Anorkye Badu Stephen, Akuoko Emmanuel, Farouk Adams.

MIDFIELDERS: Noah Martey, Gockel Ahortor, Elvis Opoku, Emmanuel Oliver Boateng, Fataw Abdulraman Kelem, Zakaria Mumuni, Uba Ilama, Samuel Bioh, Sam Adams.

FORWARDS: Nathaniel Ohene Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed, Derrick Sasraku Jr., Agyei Bright.

Aduana are back in Africa’s elite club competition for the first time since 2011 by virtue of winning the Ghanaian top flight.

They have drawn Libyan side Al Tahaddy in the qualifying round of next year's CAF Champions League.

Al Tahaddy will host Aduana Stars first before travelling to Ghana for the second leg.

Aduana Stars will face the winner of the tie between ES Setif of Algeria and Olympique de Bangui of Central African Republic if they beat Tahaddy.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)