Aduana Stars appoint Sports Journalist Dennis Asamoah as communications manager

Premier League club Aduana Stars have appointed Gifts FM sports presenter Dennis Asamoah as the Communications Director of the club following the resignation of Kwasi Appiah Kubi Whyte, their former spokesman.

The Dormaa Ahenkro-based presenter who has over ten years experience in the field of journalism takes over the communications of the club with immediate effect according to the club.

This will be the first time Dennis, 32, will be handling the position of a communications manager of a club and will be expected to be the face of the club in the public.

He will be deputised by Amoh Gyamfi Collins who was the deputy to the previous PRO Appiah Kubi.

Reports from the camp of the Dormaa-based side indicate that Kwasi Appiah Kubi Whyte dropped the job for pastoral school hence the need to appoint Dennis.

Despite being a professional journalist, Dennis has been a staunch fan of Aduana Stars and has always presented a broad perspective of ideas on the club to demonstrate his professionalism.

Dennis becomes one of the numerous sports journalists in the country who have lately taken to football administration, alongside their journalism profession.

Ameenu Shardow and Patrick Akoto, all of Ghanasoccernet.com, Awal Mohammed of Boss FM, Godfred Akoto Boafo of Citi FM and Pulse.com.gh and many others who are all top sports journalists in the country have taken to full time football administration.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)