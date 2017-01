Aduana Stars arrive in Libya to play Ahli Tripoli in friendly on Friday

Aduana Stars have landed in Tripoli for their international friendly against Al Ahli Tripoli on Friday.

The Fire Boys left Accra on Wednesday via a Royal Air Maroc flight and had to transit through Casablanca.

Ahli Tripoli have invited the Ghana Premier League side to give them the requisite test for next month's CAF Champions League qualifier against Wa All Stars.

Aduana Stars players:

Joseph Addo, Stephen Adams, Nathaniel Asamoah, Emmanuel Akuoko, Godfred Saka, Elvis Opoku

Daniel Darkwah, Richard Mpong, Mohammed Tanko, Wahab Adams, Noah Martey, Nana Yaw Afriyie

Bright Adjei, Mumuni Zakaria, Ebenezer Opoku, Derrick Sassraku, Mohammed Sule, Peter Kumi, Richard Kumi, Sam Adams, Sampson Boampong Wirekoh

