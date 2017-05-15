Aduana Stars boss Yusif Abubakar still confident of winning Ghana Premier League title

Aduana Stars Head Coach Yusif Abubakar still has his eyes on the league title despite their draw with in form Bechem United at the weekend.

Zakaria Mumuni’s second half goal rescued a point for Aduana after Eric Owusu had scored the opener for Bechem at the Bechem Park.

The result sees the Dormaa based club slip two points behind high flying WAFA in the race for the title at the end of the first round.

Yusif Abubakar says the race for the title is still wide open going into the second round and insists his outfit must keep chasing till the end.

“It is a very vital point, because WAFA won and we needed to close the gap. We must still chase those who are in front of us, particularly WAFA.

As for the league, it is too early to single out one club who could win it. It is a very keen race and we are yet to start the second round so I think we are still on course,” he said.

Aduana’s first and only league title came in the 2009/2010 season when the late Herbert Addo was in charge.

