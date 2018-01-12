Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey welcomes CAF's decision to move Al Tahadi game to Egypt

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey has expressed his delight over CAF's announcement that their next month's Champions League away match against Libyan outfit, Al Tahadi FC has been moved to Egypt.

The Fire Boys, who will be the sole representative for Ghana in this year's CAF Champions League after emerging winners of the Ghana Premier League 2016/17, have been paired against Libyan side Al Tahadi FC in the first game of the preliminary stage.

The game was originally scheduled to come off in Libya but due to a political situation in the country, the continent's football governing body, CAF requested the match to be moved to Egypt.

The Dormaa-based side's capo, Commey has welcomed the news and lauded the decision by CAF.

"We wrote to the FA for us to know the venue. If now CAF has confirmed the match will take place at Alexandra, Egypt to be precise, then is falls within our plans” he said.

"They’ve been playing matches there so we won’t be complacent to say it’s a neutral ground. We are not looking at that. When you look at the style of Aduana Stars, whether it is your home or our home, we play our normal game,” Commey explained.

“When you take your game seriously, where it’s played doesn’t matter. Our checks revealed that, they have been playing at Alexandra in Egypt. For that matter, we are very happy with CAF’s confirmation."

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars advanced to the semifinals stage of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament following their 3-1 victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)