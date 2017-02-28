Aduana Stars CEO predicts defeat for Hearts of Oak in Dormaa on Sunday

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey believes his side will be too strong for Hearts of Oak on Sunday at home.

The Phobians have always played well in Dormaa and managed to earn a 1-1 draw last season.

Aduana are in top form with three wins and one draw and joint leaders in ten points.

''Hearts of Oak feel too comfortable at Aduana, they go there and sometime draw, this time they must fall and if they have to fall then we have to do a lot of work,'' Commey told sportscrusader.com.

“Hearts of Oak is a very great team, team with character, team with history and team with tradition but they will be playing a very determined Aduana side to go on to make sure that they change that perception that Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak are in bed and it affects even patronage but we have to put that one aside.

''We have a lot of respect for Hearts of Oak but on the field of play they will not have it easy.''

