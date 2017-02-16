Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey attributes poor performance of All Stars, Bechem United in Africa to delay start of league

Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey has attributed the country's poor start in Africa's inter-club competition to the late start of the local league.

Champions Wa All Stars were clobbered 3-1 by Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli at home last weekend in the CAF Champions League while Beche United posted a narrow 2-1 win over Algerian side MC Algers.

But Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey says the delay start of the league should be blamed for their side's unflattering campaign.

“A lot of factors cause the poor performance of our clubs that represent the nation in Africa and one of the key factors is the failure to start the league at the appropriate time due to court issues and others which I believe we should all put our shoulders to the wheel to help remedy it,” he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM.

“So that our clubs can have adequate preparations towards those CAF Competitions to enable them do well in Africa.

WA All Stars are expected to fly to Tunisia today ahead of the return leg clash against Al-Ahli Tripoli.

