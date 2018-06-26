Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey blasts Attorney General for tagging FA officials as 'rogue'

Aduana Stars Chief Executive has descended heavily on Ghana's Attorney General for labeling FA officials s 'rogue'.

Top club officials have been angered by the description of the principal legal adviser to government in a petition filed at the High Court on June 12.

But Commey, who doubles as an Executive Committee member of the FA, has not taken kindly to the description.

"I don't trust politicians. If they talk about perception, then they should look at themselve," Yahaya Commey told Nhyira FM.

"Since I entered into football, I have never demanded money from a player for helping him," he claimed.

"I don't live beyond my means. I know there are clean people within the football industry so how can all of us be put under one umbrella just because the government wanted to seek an injunction."

He added: "I'm not worried if Anas wants to investigate Ghana football. What has happen will have positive and negative effects.

"But my concern is that the negative ones out way the positives. The reactions from the government does not help football."