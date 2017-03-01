Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey insists Hearts will fall on Sunday

Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey insists Hearts of Oak will fall ahead of the meeting of the two sides on Sunday.

Aduana, who are joint leaders with Kotoko, host the capital-based side in Dorma Ahenkro on match day-5 of the Ghana Premier League.

Both sides are yet to taste defeat in the Ghanaian top-flight this season with the Fire club touted as favourites.

And the club's chief Albert Commey has vowed the Dorma-based side will triumph against the Phobians.

“We always pledge the three maximum points at our home grounds, so we need the points more than they do," he said

“There is nothing like friendship between the two teams in the pitch as people have been saying.”

“We know the match will not be easy but trust me Hearts of oak will fall on Sunday in Dorma."

Hearts are third on the table with 6 points, four adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)