Aduana Stars chief banks club's Africa hopes on striker Yahaya Mohamed

Public Relations Officer of Aduana Stars Amo Gyamfi Collins believes the signing of Yayaha Mohammed will uplift the side's morale in their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Dormaa-based outfit are making weighty efforts in the ongoing transfer window as they aim to perform well in their Africa campaign next year with the signing of maverick striker, Yahaya Mohammed on a two-year-deal last Saturday.

The spokesman for the club, Amo Collins says they will be counting on the experienced forward to aid their quest to conquer the continent's elite club competition next year.

“We are happy to capture Yaya Mohammed. He will wear his favourite number 11 jersey…What’s more, he has the needed experience to help us in the CAF Champions League," he told FootballmadeinGhana.com

“He also has experience in Libya; that can also help us to conquer our first opponent, Libyan side, Al Tahaddy Benghazi” said the PRO in an interview.

