Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar applauds Eleven Wonders for providing tough test

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has eulogized the performance of Techiman Eleven Wonders, albeit beating them 3-1 in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament on Thursday.

The Fire Boys needed to pick maximum points against the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side to have a firm ground of booking their ticket to the semifinals stage of the ongoing season's curtain raiser competition.

First half strike by Bright Adjei and two second half goals by Noah Martey and Congolese import Oba Ikama were enough to secure the three points for Aduana Stars despite a late consolation by by experienced striker Larbi Koomson.

During a post-match interview, Coach Abubakar commended the stern challenge handed to them by the Premier League newcomers

“It’s also another test. It wasn’t an easy game despite winning by 3-1 because they have alerted us that we need to focus in whatever we’re doing," Abubakar indicated.

“When you look at today’s game we game with the same formation we used the last time because when I watch their [Eleven Wonders] last match they are also good in ball possession, so we needed to improve on our pressing."

“So it wasn’t bad, they aren’t a weak side, and when you look at them they have players who played in the Premier League so they are experienced side, so I wasn’t surprised they gave us some few things to learn, that is to correct some few mistakes. So it was an interesting game and very tough.”

Aduana Stars will face Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the last round of group matches on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)