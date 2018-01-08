Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar envisaged their win over Dreams FC in G-8 opener

Head Coach of Aduana Yusif Abubakar says he was assured of victory against Dreams FC in their GHALCA G-8 opener over the weekend.

The Fire Boys who are defending champions of the season's curtain raiser competition, begun their title defense on a winning note as they inflicted a painful 1-0 win over newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In the aftermath of the game, head coach Abubakar says he was certain his side were going to pick the maximum points on the day.

“I knew we were going to win. We wanted to see how the movement will be. Before the game, we strategised we should score two goals in the first half, so that in the second half, we will look at them to run,” he told reporters in his post-match interview.

“I wasn’t happy they didn’t score the second goal in the second half. I told them they should make sure there’s no equalizer."

“We knew what we were doing, we allowed them to make a lot of running, and they were doing it very well and playing aggressively.”

