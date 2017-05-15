Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar satisfied with point in Bechem draw

Head coach of Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar is delighted with his outfit’s point picked at Bechem United in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Bechem went ahead in the 35th minute through Eric Owusu but Zakaria Mumuni’s 55th minute strike ensured the game finished in a draw.

Despite dropping two points in the game, Yusif Abubakar did not hide his joy at the point picked in the encounter during his post-match interview.

“It’s a vital point because when you look at the league table, yesterday WAFA won and there is the need for us to chase those ahead of us particularly WAFA,” he said.

“We told ourselves we must go for the three points. And, if we aimed for the three points and we didn’t get it we can get a point. I think it’s very good. I congratulate the boys for what they did,” he added.

Aduana maintain their second spot with 30 points after the end of the first round.

