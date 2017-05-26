Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubarkar elated with Daniel Darkwa and Joseph Addo Black Stars call-ups

Head coach of Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar is delighted with the Black Stars call-ups handed to two of his players by coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of next month's triple-header.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah on Thursday announced a 30-man squad for Ghana's upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Ethiopia as well as two high-profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.

Seven local-based players made the cut, which included Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwa and goalkeeper Joseph Addo to the delight of club's coach Yusif Abubakar.

“I proud of them (Joseph Addo and Daniel Darkwah), it will give them the platform to exhibit their talent,” Abubakar told Sportscrusader.com.

“Their call-ups will encourage other players in the team (Aduana Stars) to put up their best. But they have to justify their position in the team.

“I believe they have the quality and i’m happy with their call-ups.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)