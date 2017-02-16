Aduana Stars defender Akuoko eyes Elmina Sharks scalp on Sunday

Aduana Stars defender Emmanuel Akuoko is confident his side can beat debutante Elmina Sharks in a Ghana Premier League fixture this weekend.

The Fire Club travel to Elmina to play as guest of Sharks at the newly constructed Nduom stadium.

Elmina Sharks will be tasting their first action in the Ghanaian top-flight after their opening game against Wa All Stars was postponed.

But they are in action for the first time in front of their home fans where they welcome Aduana Stars.

But centre back Emmanuel Akuoko has other ideas ahead of the meeting of the two sides.

“It is their first league game on home soil since their promotion," he said

“They will come out flying but I am sure we will come good at the end of the day.

“The Sharks will be added to the Elephants at the end of the 90 minutes because I know Aduana Stars are going for the three points at stake."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)