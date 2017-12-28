Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwah set for Maritzburg Move- Report

Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwa is on the verge of joining South African Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United in the January transfer window, according to media reports.

Representatives of the player and the South African side are likely to finalize talks by close of the week and should negotiations between the parties complete, the left back will join The Team of Choice next week.

Darkwah has been a subject of transfer speculation with numerous teams on the African continent as well some European sides all interested in acquiring the services of the player.

