Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams: ''We want to win league in first round''

Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams has revealed that they have targeted to open a big gap between their title rivals in the first half of the season.

The Dormaa-based have made a bright start in the opening four matches with three wins and one draw.

But they are joint leaders with Asante Kotoko but Wahab says they want to kill off their title rivals by the end of the first round.

''We have decided to work very hard to win the league at the end of the first round,'' he told sportscrusader.com

''We don't want a repeat of what happened last season when we had to win the last match before we could be crowned champions but it couldn’t happen that way for us.''

