Aduana Stars face Asante Kotoko on Sunday in Ghana FA Super Cup

League champions Aduana Stars will battle FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay on Sunday in the Ghana FA Super Cup.

This will be their second meeting in less than two weeks after the Porcupine Warriors recorded a two-nil win in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

It also serves as a test match for the two sides who represent Ghana in this year's CAF inter-clubs competitions.

Aduana will travel to Egypt to face Libyan side Al Tahaddy in the Champions League preliminary round qualifier.

Kotoko are also preparing to host to nine-time Congolese champions Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglon in the CAF Confederation Cup.

