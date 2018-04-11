Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei eyes Eleven Wonders downfall in Dormaa

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei has set his sights on helping his side pick maximum points against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Match Day 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Fire Boys will be brimming with confidence ahead of their clash with Techiman Eleven Wonders following their 6-1 victory over Fosa Juniors in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup eliminator last Sunday.

Adjei, who hit the back of the net in the match, expressed his confidence that they can use the win against the Malagasy side as a launch pad for the midweek clash against the league newcomers.

"We are done with the first leg of the confederations and so coming Wednesday we are going to the the match serious because it is a local derby," he told reporters.

"This is a tough game for Aduana so I'm pleading with the supporters to come out in their numbers like they did in our confederations Cup game against Fosa," he added.

"I am very confident with the fans behind us we are going to get all three points."

Aduana has played two matches less in the Ghana Premier League following their involvement in continental football.

