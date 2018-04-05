Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed wants to score in every league match

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has expressed his determination to score on regular basis in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The maverick marksman became the first player to hit a hat-trick in this season's Ghana league as the Fire Boys defeated Inter Allies 6-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park last Sunday.

Following his impressive treble against the Capelli Boys, the former Asante Kotoko striker has reiterated his desire to score in every match in the ongoing campaign.

“It is a good feeling scoring three goals, I am very excited about that,” he said.

''I will make sure I continue with this performance, is my target to score in every game. But that comes with a lot of work and I must work towards that.

“If I had my way I will like to score a hat-trick in every game I play for Aduana, but obviously that is not possible”. he concluded with a grin.

He was the second top-scorer of the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago before departing to Azam FC in Tanzania.

