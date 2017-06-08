Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Aduana Stars goalie Stephen Adams backs Joseph Addo to be Black Stars number one

Published on: 08 June 2017
Joseph Addo

Former Ghana international and goalkeeper of Aduana Stars Stephen Adams has backed his compatriots Stephen Adams to be in post when they face Ethiopia on Sunday.

One of the three local based goalkeepers will be in post on Sunday following coach Kwesi Appia’s failure to include Cordoba based Razak Braimah in his squad for the AFCON qualifier and Stephen Adams argues Jospeh Addo stands tall among his competitors.

Joseph Addo is on top form he as to be in de post,” Addo said

Addo will however have to beat competition from Felix Anan and Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori for the right to be number one.

