Aduana Stars lead race to sign former Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor
Aduana Stars are set to complete the signing of former Inter Allies FC midfield dynamo Gockel Ahortor on a free transfer, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.
Ahortor is currently training with the Ghana Premier League in Sunyani as part of their pre-season with negotiations at the advanced stage.
He will put pen to paper in the coming weeks after reaching an agreement.
The 21-year-old highly rated midfielder was voted Players' Player of the 2015/2016 at Inter Allies FC.
He scored 7 goals in 24 appearances with which 5 of his goals were from free-kicks.
Ahortor parted ways with the Eleven Is To One afterwards after his contract had run out.
By Nuhu Adams