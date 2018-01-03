Aduana Stars lead race to sign former Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor

Aduana Stars are set to complete the signing of former Inter Allies FC midfield dynamo Gockel Ahortor on a free transfer, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.

Ahortor is currently training with the Ghana Premier League in Sunyani as part of their pre-season with negotiations at the advanced stage.

He will put pen to paper in the coming weeks after reaching an agreement.

The 21-year-old highly rated midfielder was voted Players' Player of the 2015/2016 at Inter Allies FC.

He scored 7 goals in 24 appearances with which 5 of his goals were from free-kicks.

Ahortor parted ways with the Eleven Is To One afterwards after his contract had run out.

By Nuhu Adams

