Aduana Stars midfielder Zakaria Mumuni laments Kotoko’s frustrating tactics

Aduana Stars midfielder Zakaria Mumuni has hit out at Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their lack of interest in football following a 0-0 draw in the Ghana Premier League.

The Fire club dropped two vital points before their home fans against Kotoko to stutter in their pursuit to secure top spot in the Premier League.

“We were really frustrated by the delay tactics adopted by Kotoko,” he said.

“They were always looking to slow the pace of the game down and this affected our flow.”

The draw means West Africa Football Academy still sit summit of league table.

