Aduana Stars snap up former WAFA SC midfielder Emmanuel Boateng on a free transfer

Aduana Stars have completed the signing of versatile WAFA attacking midfielder Emmanuel Boateng on a free transfer, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 20 year-old will be donning the green and yellow jersey for the next three years. He passed medicals and put pen to paper on Sunday.

Boateng became free agent after his contract with the Academy side expired at the end of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League campaign.

He was a target for several Premier League clubs including giants Asante Kotoko.

The youngster who can also play as a full back managed 16 appearances for WAFA SC last term where he scored only once.

By Nuhu Adams

