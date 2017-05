Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei is reported to have offered a two-year deal with Sudanese outfit Al Hilal. According to media reports, the marksman has been offered a two year contract with the Blue Waves following a successful trial. "Hilal are happy with the qualities of Bright Agyei and have offered him a two-year contract after he trained with the first team," a source told Goal.com

"They believe he performed better than the videos they watched that even gave him the opportunity to train with them, so he will sign a two-year contract this week and join the first team for the second round of the season. But he will not play part of the club's crucial CAF Champions League group stage fixture against Al Merriekh on May 12 since he didn't arrive early," the source added.Adjei will be joining compatriots Abednego Tetteh and Augustine Okra at the Ormdurman-based side.