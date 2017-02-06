Aduana Stars striker Derrick Sassraku aims at Ghana Premier League goal king crown

Aduana Stars striker Derrick Sassraku has vowed to emerge the goal king of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League.

But he admits despite facing competition from Nathaniel Asamoah for a starting role

The Dormaa based side will face Ashanti Gold SC in the first week of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

"My target is to win the goal king award in the upcoming season at all cost to aid Aduana Stars win the premier league and play the CAF Champions League next year," Sassraku said.

"It's all about hard work. Most people have believe in me so I have doubled my efforts not to disappoint them."

By Nuhu Adams

