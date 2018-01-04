Aduana Stars striker Derrick Sassraku welcomes Yahaya Mohammed return

Aduana Stars forward Derrick Sasraku says he is not under pressure to perform with the return of experienced goal poacher Yahaya Mohammed.

Mohammed was top scorer of the Fire Boys two seasons ago with 15 goals before heading to Tanzania to join Azam FC.

He made a return to the club weeks ago following his contract termination.

In Mohammed's absence last season, Sasraku emerged as topscorer of the club with 8 goals and managed 9 assists in the process to aid Aduana Stars clinch the league title.

"Well, there is no pressure on me, although when Yahaya was here two seasons back I was on the bench. Anytime I had the opportunity, I proved my worth to help the club," he told Fox FM.

"When he (Yahaya) moved to Tanzania and I earned a starting role, I proved I have come of age."

The 23-year-old also insisted they were going to work as a team to ensure the well being of the club and not to challenge for individual glories.

"Since Yahaya has rejoined us, we are just going to do our work as a unit. He is coming to help and I will also contribute my bit," he added.

"We are not here to challenge ourselves for individual accolades because our target for the season is bigger."

With the exception of Sasraku and Mohammed, Aduana Stars also have strikers Bright Agyei and Nathaniel Asamoah who will also be fighting for first team places.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)