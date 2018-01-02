Aduana Stars trainer Yusif Abubakar combats Carl Lokko and Carl Pierce for 2017 SWAG Coach of the Year award

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar, boxing coach Carl Lokko and weightlifting trainer Carl Pierce will battle it out for the Coach of the Year category in the 2017 SWAG Awards Night.

Yusif Abubakar led Aduana Stars to win their second league title in the club’s history to secure a ticket to the 2018 CAF Champions League.

That makes Yusif the second coach to have chalked that success with the club since the late Herbert Addo did it in 2009/10 season.

Despite the Fire Boys chasing the league trophy relentlessly for the past 7 years, the wait finally ended with the arrival of Yusif Abubakar. Before guiding Aduana Stars to the league trophy, Yusif had led the side to win the 2017 G6 Tournament, beating his former club Hearts of Oak in the finals in Kumasi.

Having guided Aduana Stars to win two trophies in a calendar year, Yusif looks set for the award but that will not come easy as Carl Lokko guided boxer Richard Commey to chalk some successes in the year as well as Carl Pierce who led David Akwei to win bronze in the Commonwealth Championship.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

