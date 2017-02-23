Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni hopes to bang in more after season's first goal

Published on: 23 February 2017
Zakari Mumuni

Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni hopes to score more goals after grabbing his season opener on Wednesday. 

The enterprising wideman shot the Dormaa-based side into the lead as they went on to beat new-entrants Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the Agyeman Badu Park.

''It is my first goal of the season and it is only normal that I enjoy it. I can’t hide my excitement and I wish I could score more goals on weekly basis,'' Mumuni is quoted by Sportscrusader.

''I am not a striker and some each goal I score must be treated as a treasurer.''

