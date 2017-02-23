Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni hopes to bang in more after season's first goal
Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni hopes to score more goals after grabbing his season opener on Wednesday.
The enterprising wideman shot the Dormaa-based side into the lead as they went on to beat new-entrants Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the Agyeman Badu Park.
''It is my first goal of the season and it is only normal that I enjoy it. I can’t hide my excitement and I wish I could score more goals on weekly basis,'' Mumuni is quoted by Sportscrusader.
''I am not a striker and some each goal I score must be treated as a treasurer.''