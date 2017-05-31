Aduana Stars' Yusif Abubakar shortlisted again for Coach of the Month; Tom Strand and Evans Adotey in the running

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has been nominated for the second successive time for the NASCO Coach of the Month for May.

The astute tactician was shortlisted for last month but missed out on the award to WAFA's Klavs Rasmussen.

Abukakar led his side to summit of the table to end the month and regarded a firm favourite.

But he faces competition from Great Olympics' Tom Strand who guided the struggling to go unbeaten in the month.

Another credible competitor is Medeama's Augustine Evans Addotey, who led the Tarkwa-based side to an impressive run of three wins in three matches.

The winner will be announced before this weekend's round of Premier League matches.

