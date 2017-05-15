AFC Leopards deputy coach Dennis Kitambi eulogizes Gilbert Fiamenyo's performance in Zoo Kericho draw

Deputy coach of AFC Leopards Dennis Kitambi has hailed Gilbert Fiamenyo’s performance in their 1-1 draw with Zoo Kericho in the Kenyan SportPesa Premier League on Sunday.

The burley Ghanaian forward stepped off the bench to score an 86th minute goal to save the Leopards from the jaws of a third consecutive defeat against league debutants Zoo Kericho in Machakos.

In Machakos, under pressure AFC Leopards were staring at another loss having already dropped points against Gor Mahia and Sony Sugar.

Speaking to the press after the game, Kitambi said, "It is yet another game we are conceding from a set piece and I think it is something we have to address. It is quite sad that we have not performed over the last three games but I think getting a point is encouraging enough for us ahead of the next game, I have to congratulate Gilbert for sniffing the chance.”

