AFC Wimbledon coach Neal Ardley showers praises on new signing Kwesi Appiah

AFC Wimbledon coach Neal Ardley has showered adulation on new signing Kwesi Appiah.

The Dons completed the signing of Crystal Palace’s striker yesterday having had a brief spell on loan with the club back in 2014.

The 26-year-old poacher struggled to endear himself at Selhurst Park, making just 10 outings in all competitions since joining Crystal Palace from Margate in January 2012.

“This is such a good signing for the club,” Ardley said. “We tried several times to bring Kwesi back, but after he took the Africa Cup of Nations by storm with Ghana I thought it could never happen.

“Goals are the hardest thing to create and score so Kwesi will hopefully help us in that department. “He has been getting fit and sharp playing in Norway and all being well, he will be ready to hit the ground running,” the manager continued. “We are delighted with this signing and I’m sure the fans will be too.”

Kwesi Appiah has not featured for the Black Stars since 2015, having scored two in nine outings for the national team.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)