AFCON 2017: Ace goalkeeper Denis Onyango admits Uganda are underdogs

Ugandan international goalkeeper Denis Onyango says the underdog tag suits them very well, but they have to remain focused.

The Cranes keeper was speaking after he received his 2016 CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday.

Onyango thanked the club's supporters as well as his teammates for helping him become the best on the continent.

Onyango was instrumental in helping the Brazilians to their first CAF Champions League trophy in October last year.

Apart from his club exploits, the keeper led the Cranes to their qualification to the 2017 CAF African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

''We did well by qualifying for the tournament but we know that we are underdogs and we must stay fully focused to qualify for the next round which is not going to be easy‚'' he said.

''This has been a memorable year for me because I won the Champions League with Sundowns and I also helped my country Uganda to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in a long time.''

The Cranes keeper will be expected to play a key role for his country as they are in Group D alongside, Ghana, Mali and Egypt.

