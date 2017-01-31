AFCON 2017: Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama to officiate Ghana's clash against Cameroon

Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama will handle the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ghana and Cameroon on Thursday.

The Gambian will take centre stage in Franceville where the two nations will lock horns for a place in the final.

The hugely respected referee will take charge of his third game in the tournament after handling the clashes between Burkina Faso and host Gabon.

He was also in charge when Ghana lost 1-0 against Egypt in the final group D game with criticism targeted at the match official.

The Black Stars battle the Indomitable Lions seeking to make their second successive final.

