AFCON 2017: Agyemang Badu assures Black Stars are fired up for Burkina Faso clash

Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu says despite their semifinal defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday, the team is fired up for the third-place spot against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Ghana lost the second semifinal of the tournament by 2-0 to Cameroon in a game that broke the heart of many Ghanaians.

But the Udinese midfielder at a pre-match presser assured Ghanaians that the team is fired up for the task tonight.

“Yes we are disappointed. We came to this tournament to win the trophy for our people but we couldn’t and it’s painful.

“Two years ago we were at the finals and we missed the trophy through penalties to Ivory Coast so we were doing our best to win this one but we sadly lost to Cameroon,” Badu said.

“But it is better to win the Bronze Medal than to go home with nothing. We will do our best to win against Burkina Faso,” he added.

The Black Stars will lock horns with the Stallions in the third-place final tonight at the Stade de Port Gentil.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)