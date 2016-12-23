AFCON 2017: Qatari giants Al-Gharafa reveal Ghana call-up for Rashid Sumaila

Qatar-based defender Rashid Sumaila has earned a place in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, a club source has exclusively told GHANAsoccernet.com

The 23-year-old, who has been in blistering form for Al-Gharafa, will reunite with his team mates for the first time after two years.

This is the first time the Leopards defender is earning a Black Stars call up under former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.

Official twitter handle of the club has also tweeted the news a few minutes ago.

الاتحاد الغاني يطلب انضمام سومايلا لمعسكر الامارات https://t.co/BT3qcw8QXJ pic.twitter.com/1PUYg4COLQ — Al Gharafa SC (@ALGHARAFACLUB) December 23, 2016

The in-form defender played 34 matches for Al Qadsia last season guiding them to the Kuwait Viva League title and emerging the best foreign player in Kuwait in the process.

The former Asante Kotoko and Mamelodi Sundowns defender also won a club double as the best defender and best player of Al Qadsia last season.

Showing a lot of promise and determination to achieve, Sumaila emerged the player of the match in the opening league game for Al Qadsia before moving to Qatari side Al Gharafa on a season long loan.

Joining them after three matches in the season and lying last but one on the table, Rashid Sumaila has guided Al Gharafa to fourth place on the league table with five wins, a draw and two losses in their last eight matches.

He has scored two goals for Al Gharafa, winning three man of the match awards.

Many football pundits in the country believe that Rashid will impress Avram Grant and make it in the final squad to the AFCON.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

