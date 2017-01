Ghana have become the second team to progress to the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup Nations with one match to spare after a 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday in their second Group D match.

Captain Asamoah Gyan's 20th minute header- a record breaking eighth goal-divided the two sides at the Stade Port Gentil to amass six points.

