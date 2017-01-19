AFCON 2017: All the best pictures as Tunisia get campaign back on track with win over Algeria

Tunisia, on Thursday evening, boosted their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win over neighbours Algeria.

The Carthage Eagles took the lead when Algeria's Aissa Mandi directed Youssef Msakni's left-wing cross into his own net and added the second minutes later.

As some dreadful defending by Faouzi Ghoulam led to him bringing down Wahbi Khazri for a penalty which Naim Sliti coolly slotted into the right corner.

Algeria pulled a goal back when Sofiane Hanni struck from the edge of the area.

