AFCON 2017: Andre Ayew to play behind Asamoah Gyan in crack game against Egypt

Andre Ayew is likely to be played as a support striker when the Black Stars come up against Egypt this evening.

The West Ham United man had a poor game by his own hefty standards against the Eagles of Mali albeit that can be attributed to the Malaria he suffered days before the game.

He played when the Black Stars lost against the Pharaoh’s in Alexandria and will be hoping that he gets revenge in Port Gentil.

Coach Avram Grant is likely to play Ayew in the support striker’s role as he looks to re-jig his team and widen his options ahead of the quarter final games.

