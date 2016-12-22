AFCON 2017: Austria Lustenau confirm Ghana call up for striker Raphael Dwamena

In-form striker Raphael Dwamena has earned a debut Black Stars call-up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, his club Austria Lustenau has confirmed.

A club source confirmed the invitation for the 21-year-old on Wednesday.

Dwamena, who is currently on holiday in Accra, will join the team’s non-residential camping which start after the Christmas holiday.

The former Red Bull Academy (Sogakope) trainee has been a major talking point after banging in 18 goals in 20 league appearances for the side in the Austrian second-tier.

Dwamena had earlier said: "For you to get a call up to the Black Stars no matter the league you play in is all about God’s grace. I am not in competition with anybody, I am doing my own thing and I believe when my time is due God will do it.

"I am just waiting, if Gods permit I will be in the squad, maybe I am scoring goals but I am not ready so we wait to see."

