AFCON 2017: Austria Lustenau confirm Ghana call up for striker Raphael Dwamena
In-form striker Raphael Dwamena has earned a debut Black Stars call-up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, his club Austria Lustenau has confirmed.
A club source confirmed the invitation for the 21-year-old on Wednesday.
Dwamena, who is currently on holiday in Accra, will join the team’s non-residential camping which start after the Christmas holiday.
The former Red Bull Academy (Sogakope) trainee has been a major talking point after banging in 18 goals in 20 league appearances for the side in the Austrian second-tier.
Dwamena had earlier said: "For you to get a call up to the Black Stars no matter the league you play in is all about God’s grace. I am not in competition with anybody, I am doing my own thing and I believe when my time is due God will do it.
"I am just waiting, if Gods permit I will be in the squad, maybe I am scoring goals but I am not ready so we wait to see."
Comments
ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:December 22, 2016 11:59 amWHO CALLED HIM? AUSTRIAN PREMIER IS WEAK. AUSTRIAN SECOND DIV IS EVEN WEAKER...COMPARED TO OTHER LGS IN EUROPE AND AUSTRIAN SECOND DIV IS LIKE ENGLAND DIV 2 OR SCOTISH DIV 2...SO IF A GH PLAYER IS SUCCESSFUL IN SCOTTISH OR ENGLISH DIV 2 HE SHOULD BE CALLED TO BSTARS? FOOLS...