AFCON 2017: Avram Grant feels Burkina Faso deserved to be in the final

Ghana coach Avram Grant has lauded the Stallions of Burkina Faso ahead of tonight’s third-place final clash insisting they deserved to be in the final.

The Stallions lost 4-3 on penalties to the Pharaohs of Egypt in the semifinals of the competition in a game many thought Burkina Faso should have won.

And ahead of playing the Black Stars who lost to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 2-0 in the second semifinal of the tournament for the third-place finish, Grant says his opponents deserved to have been in the final.

“Yes I have already said that this is a game that both sides are not happy to play but we have to,” he told the press.

“In my opinion, Burkina Faso deserved to be in the finals because I watched their semifinal game against Egypt and I think they were unlucky.

“They did not get to the semifinal by chance but they really played well and I think they deserved to be in the final,” he added.

Ghana will take on the Stallions at the Stade de Port Gentil in a battle for the Bronze Medal tonight.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

