Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2017: Avram Grant's agent admits Cameroon deserved victory over Black Stars

Published on: 03 February 2017
Avram Grant (left) and his agent Saif Rubie

Avram Grant's agent Saif Rubie believes Ghana were punished for their profligacy and have congratulated Cameroon for their semi-final success.

The Indomitable took their chances to secure a 2-0 win at the Stade de Franceville.

Rubie wrote on his Twitter page: "Cameroon deserved winners. Ghana didn't take their chances."

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations